Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen

KWTX has confirmed the victim was Yolanda N’Gaojia, who was visiting her son Amir N’Gaojia’s...
KWTX has confirmed the victim was Yolanda N’Gaojia, who was visiting her son Amir N’Gaojia’s gravesite when she was fatally shot.(Credit: Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries.

KWTX has confirmed the slain woman was Yolanda N’Gaojia. She was visiting her son Amir’s gravesite when she was struck by gunfire.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Images captured at the scene by KWTX show a bullet-riddled, late-model Chevrolet Camaro taped off with yellow police tape.

Police officers closed the southbound lanes on SH 195 and 2484 during the investigation.

Police have not officially confirmed the victim’s name. The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)

No information regarding a suspect is currently available.

Bullet-riddled Chevy Camaro at Killeen cemetery
Bullet-riddled Chevy Camaro at Killeen cemetery(Eric Franklin)

