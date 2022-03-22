Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge

Latest News

Mount Enterprise man says he had to 'ride out' tornado as it passed through his home
Mount Enterprise man says he had to 'ride out' tornado as it passed through his home
6PM Viewer Pictures
Viewer Pictures show damage seen from around East Texas
We need to treat oil and natural gas like an asset, not a liability,” Staples said.
Staples says no easy solution to oil issues at Northeast Texas Energy Summit 2022
Lake O The Pines Damage
Lake O The Pines Damage
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South