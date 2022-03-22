WATCH LIVE: TTU Head Coach Mark Adams addresses media ahead of Sweet 16 game against Duke

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS/KCBD) - Texas Tech Head Coach Mark Adams will address the media from San Francisco at 2:50 p.m. CST. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will then address the media immediately following. Watch it online here or on the KCBD apps like Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will then livestream the news conference for Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, which is expected to begin at 4:20 p.m. CST.

TTU Head Coach Mark Adams addresses the media before the Sweet 16 game against Duke. The game is Thursday at 8:39 p.m. CST.

Only 16 teams remain in this fight, and for the third time in four NCAA Tournaments, Texas Tech is still a contender. The third-seeded Red Raiders (27-9) are set to take on second-seeded Duke (30-6) in a West Region semifinal at 8:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Tech is playing in its fifth Sweet 16 after wins over Montana State (97-62) and Notre Dame (59-53) to begin the 2022 NCAA Tournament in San Diego, while Duke advanced with victories over Cal State Fullerton (78-61) and Michigan State (85-76) in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Blue Devils are a five-time national champion led by head coach Mike Krzyzewski who has 1,200 career wins, 99 tournament victories and has announced he will retire after this season is completed. Duke is 1-0 all-time against Tech with a Madison Square Garden matchup on December 20, 2018, going its way in a 69-58 decision.

“I don’t know if anybody is excited about playing Duke,” said Tech head coach Mark Adams in his postgame press conference on Sunday night when asked about the Blue Devils. “A lot of respect, obviously, for Coach K and Duke. He’s always been someone I looked up to. Not only is he a great coach, but a great person. Just done so much for basketball. And he’s built a program which we all admire and respect. It’s just one team to the next, he’s got a dynasty he’s built. So our hat’s off to him.”

The TTU-Duke winner will advance to the Elite 8 where they will play the Gonzaga-Arkansas winner for the West Region championship on Saturday at the home of the Golden State Warriors. Tech reached the 2018 Elite 8 and 2019 NCAA National Championship Final with Adams as the associate head coach of the program.

Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders with 13.9 points per game this season after scoring 14 against Notre Dame and 20 points against Montana State. The Red Raiders have five more players averaging over 8.0 points per game with Terrence Shannon, Jr. (10.5), Kevin Obanor (10.0), Kevin McCullar (9.9), Davion Warren (9.7) and Adonis Arms (8.4). Tech had six scorers in double figures in the opening-round 97-62 win over Montana State with Williams and Shannon both scoring 20, while Obanor had recorded double-doubles in both wins including leading Tech with 15 points and 15 rebounds in the 59-53 win over the Irish. Obanor now has 34 career double-doubles, including five in the NCAA Tournament after having three last year while playing at Oral Roberts.

Tech remains at No. 1 in Kenpom.com defensive efficiency in a season where the Red Raiders are limiting opponents to only 60.2 points per game, are holding teams to 38.2 percent shooting and are forcing 15.9 turnovers per game. The top defensive unit in the nation, the 97 points by the Red Raiders against Montana State are the most points scored in any tournament game this season to this point. Warren leads the team with 53 steals, while Marcus Santos-Silva has 28 blocks for the Red Raiders who have limited 16 opponents under 60 points and five under 50 this season. Tech is an experienced team with five players having scored over 1,000 points in their careers with Williams leading the way with 2,128 followed by Warren (1,944), Arms (1,683), Obanor (1,666) and Santos-Silva (1,240). Shannon, who has played all three of his collegiate seasons at Tech, has 907 points for the most in a Red Raider uniform on this year’s team.

QUICK FACTS

West Region Semifinal: No. 3 Texas Tech (27-9) vs. No. 2 Duke (30-6)

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase CenterTip: 8:30 p.m. (CDT), Thursday

TV: CBS

TV Talent: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Westwood One National Radio: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst)

Radio (Texas Tech Sports Network): 97.3 Double T FMRadio

Talent: Geoff Haxton (play-by-play), Chris Level (analyst)

Series History: Duke leads 1-0

Last Meeting: No. 2 Duke won 69-58 over No. 12 Tech (12/20/18 – New York)

