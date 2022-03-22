Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Lumberjacks open up spring camp with renewed focus following playoff loss to end 2021 season

2021 season
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjack football team began their campaign to capture the WAC 2022 football championship with the start of spring practice on Monday.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with head coach Colby Carthel following the first practice.

Colby Carthel Spring Football interview

The team is coming off of an 8-4 season that ended with an overtime loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS playoffs. It was the first playoff appearance since 2014. With over 30 seniors suiting up this year the ‘Jacks could be considered early favorites for the conference title.

Here is the spring practice schedule for the football team. All practices start at 8 a.m.

March 21March 23March 25March 28March 30April 1April 4April 6April 8April 11April 13April 15April 18April 20April 23 (Purple and White Game) - 4 p.m. inside Homer Bryce Stadium

The season will kickoff on August 27 in Montgomery, Alabama against Jacksonville State in a nationally televised game.

SFA Lumberjacks open up spring camp with renewed focus following playoff loss to end 2021 season
