Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

The severe weather threat for East Texas has come to an end.
The severe weather threat for East Texas has come to an end.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The severe weather threat for East Texas has come to an end for today. After multiple severe thunderstorms, radar indicated and observed tornadoes overnight, we’ll start drying out this afternoon. A few light showers will still be possible, but for the most part it’ll be a mostly cloudy afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As far as rainfall totals go, many of us saw at least 2″ of rain, with some parts of Deep ETX seeing over 4″! Flooding and ponding will continue to be a concern for today will all that rain.

The NWS will be out surveying storm damage today, I am confident they’ll confirm multiple tornadoes touched down in East Texas last night as we have video and radar signatures to support that. They have teams heading to portions of Smith, Upshur, Cass, Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, and Houston counties this morning. We’ll be sure to update you as those reports are released. Beyond today, the week ahead will feature abundant sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 70s, and 80s by early next week. We’ll stay dry for the next week too. Have a great Tuesday and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: It is blue skies galore as we get to bask in sunshine for the rest of the week
Longtime Crockett resident Jessica James said she is thankful she can help her community in...
Crockett community members team up, gather supplies for displaced families
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
Cushing VFD received relief donations.
Cushing Volunteer Fire Department receives relief donations
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast