Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The severe weather threat for East Texas has come to an end for today. After multiple severe thunderstorms, radar indicated and observed tornadoes overnight, we’ll start drying out this afternoon. A few light showers will still be possible, but for the most part it’ll be a mostly cloudy afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As far as rainfall totals go, many of us saw at least 2″ of rain, with some parts of Deep ETX seeing over 4″! Flooding and ponding will continue to be a concern for today will all that rain.

The NWS will be out surveying storm damage today, I am confident they’ll confirm multiple tornadoes touched down in East Texas last night as we have video and radar signatures to support that. They have teams heading to portions of Smith, Upshur, Cass, Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, and Houston counties this morning. We’ll be sure to update you as those reports are released. Beyond today, the week ahead will feature abundant sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 70s, and 80s by early next week. We’ll stay dry for the next week too. Have a great Tuesday and stay safe.

