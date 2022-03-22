10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Crockett Tuesday afternoon in the aftermath of the previous night’s devastating storm activity.

According to a report delivered during Abbott’s press conference, 10 injuries had so far been reported, with 30 structures having sustained damage in the Houston County area, 25 of those damaged were homes. Additionally, about 72 people were counted taking refuge in the public shelter Monday night. And while it was noted that friends, neighbors and family are taking in the displaced, there is no concrete information on how long it will take before some are able to return to their homes.

Crocket Mayor Ianthia Fisher said that crews are working to restore power to homes and that Oncor’s operation may be completed as early as midnight tonight. However, Houston County Electric Co-op customers may be without power for a day or two.

Abbott noted that Texas Department of Emergency Management will need to make a dollar assessment for damages incurred, an essential step toward a declaration of disaster by the federal government. Abbott is asking for homeowners to self-report damage by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. TDEM will have a dedicated worker focusing on Houston County.

Previous reporting:

Residents of Norman Lane began picking up the pieces of their homes following a strong storm Monday night.

Jesse Schroeder footage of storm damage

The neighborhood is located just outside Loop 304 on State Highway 19. The storm, that likely will be classified as a tornado, hit the area around 10 p.m. Monday night.

The National Weather Service put out a preliminary report indicates the tornado was an EF-2. That could change following a final report.

“It lasted all of 25-30 seconds,” Ansel Bradshaw said. “It was like a war zone out here. I had to climb over and under trees to get out and help people.”

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher was on hand this morning.

“We had no clue about the devastation,” Fisher said. “As we walked through we were just grateful there were no fatalities and those that were hurt have been released and are returning home. We are blessed.”

City Administrator John Angerstein said all utilities are intact except for electricity in certain areas. He estimates that power will be restored to most areas today and the areas hit hardest may take an additional two days.

Fisher said the city will be working with the residents to continue cleanup efforts in the coming days.

