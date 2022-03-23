Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say the 10 people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two gunmen.

No one has been arrested as of Tuesday morning after the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, where a spring break party was taking place. Dallas police say about 1,000 people were at the venue when gunfire erupted outside.

Police say the victims range in age from 15 to 21, and an 18-year-old man was last listed in critical condition.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’

Latest News

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that...
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
Willie ETN
Mount Enterprise VFD cooking hot meal for tornado victims