Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer((Source: Jasper County jail))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in a burned home in Jasper.

According to Jasper police, on Mar. 22, Jasper PD investigators presented warrants before Judge Robert Jackson for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity – Murder (F1) for both Courtney Breanne Minter-McMullen, 32, and her boyfriend Paul James Taucer, 34, in relation to the death of Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 57. Both Minter-McMullen and Taucer have been arraigned by Judge Mike Smith and bond has been sent at $1.5 million on the murder charge for each individual.

Police said Minter-McMullen was subsequently arrested on Tuesday Mar. 22 by officers on an unrelated charge of criminal trespass as bond was set on that charge of $1,000. Taucer has been in the Jasper County jail since his arrest on Feb. 18, 2022 on a separate charge of burglary of a building involving Dover Exxon located at 2060 S. Wheeler Street.

Police said Jeramy Wayne Nickens, 35, was also charged with arson surrounding the fire at the residence. Nickens bond was set at $250,000 as he remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Center in Beaumont, TX.

Firefighters who responded to the structure fire in the 1300 block of East Milan Street found the body of Rexie McMullen II after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe the fire started on the home’s front porch. Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall said an autopsy revealed that McMullen had not been killed by the fire. He had been shot multiple times.

Jasper police said the investigation continues to move forward as they work to follow up on all leads.

RELATED: Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’

Latest News

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Willie ETN
Mount Enterprise VFD cooking hot meal for tornado victims
Big block o'weather
Mount Enterprise VFD is cooking a hot meal for tornado victims.
Mount Enterprise VFD cooking hot meal for tornado victims