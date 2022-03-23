Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
By Arizona's Family
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say at least three children were shot Wednesday afternoon at a shopping mall.

The shooting was reported in the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, reports Arizona’s Family.

Glendale police said in a tweet they believe there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

The gunshots rang out around 3 p.m. at the mall. One witness, who works at a kiosk, said he heard five gunshots.

A different witness, Austin Farr, was in the food court when it happened.

“We heard what sounded like possible gunshots and then there was a ton of people came running around the corner and they were screaming, a couple of people screamed, ‘He shot somebody,’ or ‘He’s shooting,’” he said.

Farr then said he and his girlfriend took off running to the parking lot.

As they drove off, Farr said he saw somebody wearing all black near the freeway.

“He had a backpack that he had dropped on the floor next to the concrete barrier that was on the side of the highway,” Farr said. “He started climbing the concrete barrier and ran down into the drainage ditch and cops started chasing him.”

About 45 minutes after the shooting, police confirmed they weren’t looking for any suspects. They didn’t give any details about the shooter or shooters. Police also haven’t released the ages of the victims, just saying they are under 18.

Police have asked businesses in the area to lock down and for people to stay out of the area. A staging area has been set up for people who have loved ones in the store to wait.

