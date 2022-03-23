Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Border agents seize floating Chevy Trailblazer Across the Rio Grande for marijuana

Chevy Trailblazer (Chevy Website)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
Edinburg, Texas (KWTX) - More than 731 pounds of marijuana were seized by the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol.

Brownsville Border Patrol agents on the evening of March 22 observed a Chevrolet Trailblazer being ferried across the Rio Grande to the U.S.

As agents responded to the area, the vehicle changed direction and headed back towards the Rio Grande where the driver was seen jumping into the river and absconding into Mexico. 

Agents found 28 bundles of marijuana with a weight of over 648 pounds. The seized marijuana is valued at over $519K.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents received information of possible narcotics smuggling at a property near Garceno, Texas March 21.

Agents responded to the area and discovered two abandoned bundles of marijuana in the nearby brush where no one encountered.

The marijuana weighed over 83 pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $72K.

