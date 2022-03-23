Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) - Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy.

The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas.

The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before.

Also, a man was arrested in Ranger, Texas, over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.