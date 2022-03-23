Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week's death of a deputy.
Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy.(Lufkin Fire Department Facebook page)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTLAND, Texas (AP) - Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy.

The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas.

The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before.

Also, a man was arrested in Ranger, Texas, over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church.

