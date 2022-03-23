Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cushing Volunteer Fire Department receives relief donations

Cushing damage
Cushing damage((Source: KTRE))
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Cushing Volunteer Fire Department was an active site for donation material gathering today.

County officials and volunteer firefighters were receiving pre-arranged donations, including oriented strand boards for people to patch houses. Truckloads of water and tarps were also brought in, all with input from the Red Cross who will be opening a small office of operations in the Commercial Bank of Texas building. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell was overseeing the donation collection and said the disaster response began the second the wind stopped blowing, but that there is quite a lot of damage to offset.

“The damage to just the electrical infrastructure is tremendous,” said Sowell. “I believe Oncor told me they have near 100 utility poles down.”

Sowell said there are local, city, county and state resources all helping to assess and repair damage. He also noted there are state teams coming in to assist with the water supply, which has not yet become an issue.

Gary Lee Ashcraft, president and CEO of the Nacogdoches United Way, was present for the donation collection as well. The Nacogdoches United Way’s disaster assistance fund has been in place since the winter storm of 2021, and it has been reenacted and activated to help with the relief efforts in Cushing. Ashcraft said the program is taking in funds from those that wish to give monetary donations that will go directly to relief for the area.

“We are a passthrough so no money goes anywhere but to where it is directed to go,” said Ashcraft. “The emergency response team will help us with that as well as our executive team for the United Way that kind of monitors how we use that.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

Panola County Survivor
Panola County Survivor
Rusk County
Rusk County Storm Follow Up
Harrison County Storm
Harrison County Storm Follow Up
Waljim Extension Reactions
Waljim Extension Reactions
FM 1649 Damaged Homes
FM 1649 Damaged Homes