Cushing Volunteer Fire Department receives relief donations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Cushing Volunteer Fire Department was an active site for donation material gathering today.

County officials and volunteer firefighters were receiving pre-arranged donations, including oriented strand boards for people to patch houses. Truckloads of water and tarps were also brought in, all with input from the Red Cross who will be opening a small office of operations in the Commercial Bank of Texas building. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell was overseeing the donation collection and said the disaster response began the second the wind stopped blowing, but that there is quite a lot of damage to offset.

“The damage to just the electrical infrastructure is tremendous,” said Sowell. “I believe Oncor told me they have near 100 utility poles down.”

Sowell said there are local, city, county and state resources all helping to assess and repair damage. He also noted there are state teams coming in to assist with the water supply, which has not yet become an issue.

Gary Lee Ashcraft, president and CEO of the Nacogdoches United Way, was present for the donation collection as well. The Nacogdoches United Way’s disaster assistance fund has been in place since the winter storm of 2021, and it has been reenacted and activated to help with the relief efforts in Cushing. Ashcraft said the program is taking in funds from those that wish to give monetary donations that will go directly to relief for the area.

“We are a passthrough so no money goes anywhere but to where it is directed to go,” said Ashcraft. “The emergency response team will help us with that as well as our executive team for the United Way that kind of monitors how we use that.”

