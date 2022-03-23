Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas church assisting with disaster recovery after Upshur County tornado

WEBXTRA: New Beginnings Baptist Church assisting in Upshur County storm recovery
WEBXTRA: New Beginnings Baptist Church assisting in Upshur County storm recovery
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County residents continue clean up after Monday’s tornado. In the 5900 block of FM 1649, about five miles east of Gilmer, a couple lost about ten buildings and the roof of their house. But dozens of volunteers just showed up, ready to help in any way they could.

Wanda and Lindley Hagler weren’t sure where to begin; barn torn apart, sheds destroyed, house and shop with no roof, but volunteers just start working.

Wanda Hagler said she wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

“Upshur County is a good area to help people with,” Wanda Hagler said.

Lindley Hagler said this is about half the amount of people who came out the day before, but it makes them “wonderful.”

“They want me to tell them what to do. I don’t know what to tell them,” Lindley Hagler said.

Michelle Smith with New Beginnings Baptist Church of Longview said she showed up and started piling up twisted metal siding.

“We are just meeting any kinds of needs that we can. We’re helping with cleanup, we’re delivering food, water,” Smith said.

Smith said the church is coordinating quite a few volunteers.

“Probably a thousand people,” she said. “I think it’s important so that people see that they’re loved and they’re cared for.”

“They wanted to bring food, they wanted to come help. Whatever they could do,” Wanda Hagler said.

Both of them are thankful for the help, and to be breathing. Monday night they were in the bedroom when they heard the tornado.

“She was in the closet. I rolled over across the bed and dropped off the edge of the bed away from the windows and it blew up,” Lindley Hagler said.

By blew up, he means the roof was just sucked away.

“When I looked up, it was raining in my face,” Lindley said.

And now they’re facing a lot of destruction, but with help.

“We used to do what these people are doing now. But we done got old. We went to New Orleans, worked when Katrina came in,” Lindley Hagler said.

Lindley Hagler said he once built homes for a living, and as a volunteer.

“There’s been an overwhelming amount of support. It’s such a blessing,” Smith said.

Although they’ve lost a lot, the Hagglers feel the same way.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate immediate needs items, contact Beginnings Baptist Church of Longview or Gilmer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

WEBXTRA: New Beginnings Baptist Church aiding in Upshur County storm recovery

Most Read

An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

Panola County Survivor
Panola County Survivor
Rusk County
Rusk County Storm Follow Up
Harrison County Storm
Harrison County Storm Follow Up
Waljim Extension Reactions
Waljim Extension Reactions
FM 1649 Damaged Homes
FM 1649 Damaged Homes