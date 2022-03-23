East Texas church assisting with disaster recovery after Upshur County tornado

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County residents continue clean up after Monday’s tornado. In the 5900 block of FM 1649, about five miles east of Gilmer, a couple lost about ten buildings and the roof of their house. But dozens of volunteers just showed up, ready to help in any way they could.

Wanda and Lindley Hagler weren’t sure where to begin; barn torn apart, sheds destroyed, house and shop with no roof, but volunteers just start working.

Wanda Hagler said she wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

“Upshur County is a good area to help people with,” Wanda Hagler said.

Lindley Hagler said this is about half the amount of people who came out the day before, but it makes them “wonderful.”

“They want me to tell them what to do. I don’t know what to tell them,” Lindley Hagler said.

Michelle Smith with New Beginnings Baptist Church of Longview said she showed up and started piling up twisted metal siding.

“We are just meeting any kinds of needs that we can. We’re helping with cleanup, we’re delivering food, water,” Smith said.

Smith said the church is coordinating quite a few volunteers.

“Probably a thousand people,” she said. “I think it’s important so that people see that they’re loved and they’re cared for.”

“They wanted to bring food, they wanted to come help. Whatever they could do,” Wanda Hagler said.

Both of them are thankful for the help, and to be breathing. Monday night they were in the bedroom when they heard the tornado.

“She was in the closet. I rolled over across the bed and dropped off the edge of the bed away from the windows and it blew up,” Lindley Hagler said.

By blew up, he means the roof was just sucked away.

“When I looked up, it was raining in my face,” Lindley said.

And now they’re facing a lot of destruction, but with help.

“We used to do what these people are doing now. But we done got old. We went to New Orleans, worked when Katrina came in,” Lindley Hagler said.

Lindley Hagler said he once built homes for a living, and as a volunteer.

“There’s been an overwhelming amount of support. It’s such a blessing,” Smith said.

Although they’ve lost a lot, the Hagglers feel the same way.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate immediate needs items, contact Beginnings Baptist Church of Longview or Gilmer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.