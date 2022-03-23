Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: It is blue skies galore as we get to bask in sunshine for the rest of the week

Weather Where You Live
Dry air and calming winds will lead to another chilly night in the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a splendid day as we basked under sunshine and lots of blue sky, albeit, it was a cool sunshine today.

It will be a chilly night under the stars as lows drop into the lower 40′s.

The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather.  The storm track will also shift north of our region, giving us a much-needed break from any threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

With offshore winds coming in from the west and northwest through mid-week, we will have chilly mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons with highs in the 60′s.  We will eventually see temperatures rebound into the 70′s by this weekend, which is more on par for where we should be this time of year.

The winds will eventually shift back to the south, but not until Sunday or early next week.  Once that happens, it will become breezy, again, as temperatures climb into the 80′s with humidity levels returning as well.

Our next spring storm system and chance for rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture by next Wednesday, or a week from today.  Until then, enjoy the sunshine and the gorgeous spring weather that lies ahead.

