Gift of Love: Nikkei, 17, knows it’s not too late to find family who will support her education, work dreams

Nikkei tells us her desire to find a big family one day(Source: Erika Bazaldua KLTV)
By Erika Holland
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Accomplishing her goals, getting her education, and finding a forever family are top of mind for Nikkei, 17.

“I’m like a really big animal person,” said Nikkei as we took a walk through a park in downtown Lindale. “I like all animals. They’re all so cute. Like I remember one day I came to the park and just started filming a bunch of squirrels because there were so many.”

The 17-year-old’s passion for nature is something she thinks will carry her through her next chapter of education to become a vet tech.

“I actually graduated early last year, in November,” said Nikkei. “I graduated early and then started working more.”

Like many teens her age, Nikkei has a part-time job. But unline many teens her age, it’s something she loves to have the opportunity to do.

“I get to walk in and see a bunch of different people every day and interact with them because I work front, so I just run out orders and take orders,” explained Nikkei.

In a few months, after finishing driver’s education, Nikkei’s next goal is to be able to get herself to work on her own.

“I just need to start doing more adulty things,” said Nikkei. “Just to start working on myself to get out there and more independent.” While she’s eager for a taste of independence, she said that’s not to be confused with a desire to be alone.

“Growing up I had a really tight bond with my family... so I always had constant people, but whenever it came to care it was barely anyone,” said Nikkei. “Honestly anything... because I grew up with anything and everything so anything is family to me.”

To learn more about Nikkei, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 94706

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

