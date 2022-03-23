Houston County tornado determined EF2 with 125 mph winds

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Houston County was hit with winds up to 125 mph from an EF2 rated tornado traveling along Hwy 21 to the north of Crockett according to the NWS survey.

The survey said there were 10 total injuries, three of those serious at a pair of mobile homes with occupants thrown into an adjacent field.

KTRE’s Phoebe Green speaks with Jessica James at the Crockett Civic Center which has been outfitted as a shelter to help families after the storm.

James said 60 people came to the shelter the night of the storm. She said essentials like water, baby wipes, and deodorant are available to people in need.

