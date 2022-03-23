Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin firefighters prevent fire from reaching apartments

Lufkin firefighters respond to a brush fire near Old Gobbler's Knob.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters kept a brush fire from reaching an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from the City of Lufkin, at 2:47 p.m. Lufkin Fire Department was called to a wooded area off Old Gobbler’s Knob for a brush fire.

The brush fire had burned through a tree line and was approaching a back fence to Pioneer Crossing Apartments at 1202 Old Gobblers Knob Road. The fire was reported by a Pioneer Crossing resident.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire amid windy conditions. They prevented it from spreading to the apartment complex and no residents had to be evacuated.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

