Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s and winds are still breezy out there. It will be breezy all day but at least we’ll see a lot more sunshine today. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s this afternoon and winds will finally begin to die down this evening. Sunshine continues for the rest of the week with a slow warming trend. By Friday, temperatures are back in the 70s and a few places could hit 80 degrees by the end of the weekend. Quiet weather continues into early next week with a chance for rain returning midweek.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Source: Gray News Media
Gas leak reported near SH 94 in Angelina County
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy at times today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-24-22