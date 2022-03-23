Mount Enterprise VFD cooking hot meal for tornado victims

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In response to the potential tornadoes that went through Rusk county Monday night, the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department is cooking goulash which they will be distributing to the community, or people can come by the fire station to pick up a hot meal as well.

Mount Enterprise VFD is cooking a hot meal for tornado victims. (KLTV)

People within the community are still without electricity as the electrical companies work around the clock to restore power.

7-11 donated cases of water and Direct Relief has donated supplied as well. The fire department is currently seeking donations such as tarps and trash bags. Donations can be dropped off at the fire station.

