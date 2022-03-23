Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NWS: Tornado that struck Granger, Round Rock an EF-2 with 135 mph wind speed

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRANGER, Texas (KWTX) - The tornado that swept through Granger, Texas Monday has been rated as an EF-2 and officials said it’s the same tornado that ripped through Round Rock with wind speeds measured at 135 miles per hour.

Wednesday, many families in the area still looking for anything to salvage from their homes and properties hit by the storm.

Each house in the tornados path, however, was littered with helpers Wednesday as cleanup efforts continue.

Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable Paul Leal says he and his team have been checking on those affected all week.

“We are delivering food water gloves roof tarps rope anything they need, toothbrush, shampoo, we have it all,” Leal said.

He says its been rewarding to see the community come together in a time of tragedy. He says spirits have been high, and no one is alone.

“When you pull up to a site [with damage] there’s 50 friends and family that have rallied around one house to help them and you would see that from location to location, people are coming in droves to lend a hand,” Leal explained.

He says cleanup efforts will likely take months, even with the help.

“Its only possible because the people in precinct four love each other and they come together.”

Granger ISD staff say community members have been dropping off donations to the school, they were out distributing those items Wednesday to the families hardest hit.

