Staples says no easy solution to oil issues at Northeast Texas Energy Summit 2022

We need to treat oil and natural gas like an asset, not a liability,” Todd Staples said.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Oil prices are on the rise, as US crude oil is up 7% at $112 a barrel.

On Tuesday, East Texas oil and gas experts met for the 11th annual Northeast Texas Energy Summit hosted by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Committee.

President of the Texas Oil & Gas Association Todd Staples said the current inflation of gas prices may not end any time soon.

“We’ve seen this administration cancel pipelines. We’ve seen them to delay permits. We have seen them talk about divesting from investing in oil and natural gas, and that sent the wrong signal. As a result, we have not seen the industry expand like it normally would,” Staples said.

With the war in Ukraine, it could only add more pain to the pump. “We’re going to have more days of volatility, unfortunately. As long as this war continues, as long as there is uncertainty about the global energy supply.”

Although the geopolitical events are not the only factor in the rise in prices, Staples said this is an opportunity to make changes.

“What is happening across the globe today is giving America the opportunity to reset American energy policy. We need to treat oil and natural gas like an asset, not a liability,” Staples said.

The next step is to unleash American energy leadership.

“We need to have a strategic American energy policy. Not a game of Whack-a-mole. We need to make certain that we treat oil and gas like the national security asset that it really is, and that is the conversation here in Tyler today,” Staples said.

