Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider the Governor’s maps rather than choose from among the other submissions.'(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state’s Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court.

Republicans had complained that Gov. Tony Evers’ maps moved too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act. But while the justices in an unsigned opinion threw out voting maps drawn for the State Assembly and Senate, they left in place state congressional maps.

The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are “free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider the Governor’s maps rather than choose from among the other submissions.” They said their action would give Wisconsin’s high court “sufficient time to adopt maps” in time for the state’s Aug. 9 primary.

Two justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said they disagreed with their colleagues’ decision.

The Legislature redraws Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side’s maps.

Democrats would have made some marginal gains under Evers’ plan, but Republicans would maintain their majorities in the Assembly and Senate, according to an analysis from the governor’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Former legal guardian of abandoned boy with autism says she’s disappointed biological mother ever regained custody
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the...
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange weds fiancée in London prison ceremony
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area