Texarkana Texas PD investigating suspicious death

(WCAX)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is currently investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death, officials say.

Officers were sent out Tuesday, March 22 around 11:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Melton Street to assist with an ambulance call. Inside the home, officers found Johnny Robinson, 53, unresponsive on a couch. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died Wednesday, officials say.

Robinson’s body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

