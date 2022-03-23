Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas.

But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.

The Lake O’ Pines RV Marina & Inn was hit by the storm around 10:50 Monday night according to Frank Malovich who was staying there in an RV. He was watching weather alerts on television.

“It started sounding like it was hailing and my wife said it sounded like the tornado was hitting us. And we had nowhere to go but just stay right in the trailer, so we did,” Malovich said.

He says they were shaken up, but the RV stayed put. Others weren’t so lucky. One RV was rolled by the wind, and another went airborne and landed in the lake. Quenton Ellison and his wife were parked nearby.

“Ten fifty-one, ten fifty-two, looked out the window and our friends were turned over and our other friends were in the water. So, we jumped out, got the trucks, shined the lights on them, called 911. We just thought our friends were dead, so it was pretty nerve wracking. It was just raining so hard you couldn’t see in front of you,” Ellison said.

He says one trailer was partially submerged.

“They were actually underneath the water. And they just started pushing things around and one got out of a window, and one got out of a crack I think,” Ellison said.

He says they all came out with minor injuries, even the two in the RV that rolled over.

Dan Whitfield is part owner of the RV park and came back in to town when he heard what had happened.

“Pretty shocking to see the store, marina, the bait shop is totally gone,” Whitfield said.

The roof was completely torn off and thrown about a hundred yards. Whitfield couldn’t believe no one was injured.

“We were very fortunate. I was relieved. I was shook when I got the call,” Whitfield said.

For now, they all pitch in and pick up the pieces.

