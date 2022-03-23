Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tornado cuts six-mile swath of trees, but no homes damaged in Harrison County

Trees damaged, but no homes harmed in Harrison County tornado
By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An EF1 tornado impacted parts of Harrison County Monday.

The tornado cut a six mile path of damage near the Elysian Fields area, according to the Harrison County Fire Marshal. However, despite the large amount of tree damage, no homes received any damage.

A man who was at home during the storm said it sounded just like a locomotive coming through. He said there was an accident involving a 18-wheeler out in front of his home. He responded from his house in the rain to check on the driver and called emergency responders to the scene. He said the truck had hit a tree which was brought down into the road by the storm.

Bob Hallmark spoke to the resident about what happened.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

Panola County Survivor
Panola County Survivor
Rusk County
Rusk County Storm Follow Up
Harrison County Storm
Harrison County Storm Follow Up
A local church is worried that a portion of the City of Tyler’s Master Street Plan could quite...
Tyler church says city’s Master Street Plan could affect their property
FM 1649 Damaged Homes
FM 1649 Damaged Homes