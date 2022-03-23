Webxtra: Central’s Grace Brown signs with UMHB cross country

CENTRAL, Texas (KTRE) - Central senior and cross country runner Grace Brown signed her letter of intent with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Wednesday afternoon.

Brown has been part of four straight District cross country championship teams at Central high school. She also won two district championships in junior high.

This year she was named to the TGCA All-State team.

