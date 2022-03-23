Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Webxtra: Central’s Grace Brown signs with UMHB cross country

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, Texas (KTRE) - Central senior and cross country runner Grace Brown signed her letter of intent with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Wednesday afternoon.

Brown has been part of four straight District cross country championship teams at Central high school. She also won two district championships in junior high.

This year she was named to the TGCA All-State team.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

JaToriya Barnes
WebXtra: San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claims triple jump school record from mother
JaToriya Barnes
WebXtra: San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claims triple jump school record from mother
Carthel commits to coach SFA through 2027
Grace Brown (center) signs with UHMB cross country.
Webxtra: Central’s Grace Brown signs with UMHB cross country