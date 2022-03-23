Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claims triple jump school record from mother

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Junior JaToryia Barnes is now a record holder.

Her 40′11 1/4″ triple jump at the San Augustine track meet last week is a new school record. The old record of 39′ was held by San Augustine coach Jacqueline Barnes. Coach Barnes also happens to be her mother.

According to San Augustine Athletic Director Tory Barnes, her hump is third best in the nation this year.

Barnes will be competing at the Texas Relays this weekend in Austin.

She is also Hoping to become a two-time state champion later this spring. If she can match her school job or do better if she goes to state then she would set a new state record.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

JaToriya Barnes
WebXtra: San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claims triple jump school record from mother
Carthel commits to coach SFA through 2027
Central senior cross country runner Grace Brown, center, signed her letter of intent with the...
Webxtra: Central’s Grace Brown signs with UMHB cross country
Grace Brown (center) signs with UHMB cross country.
Webxtra: Central’s Grace Brown signs with UMHB cross country