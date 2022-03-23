Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! As I am sure you have noticed, it is a beautiful day across our section of the Lone Star State. Skies will remain mostly sunny as westerly winds blow a bit on the breezy side around 10 to 20 mph. Highs this afternoon will remain mild in the lower to middle 60s. Another chilly start is set for Thursday and Friday morning in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees so keep the jackets close. We certainly won’t need jackets over the next several afternoons however, as a quick warming trend will place afternoon temperatures in the 70s for Friday and Saturday, and then 80s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday! Skies will remain sunny throughout the majority of this extended forecast, but cloud cover will be on the increase by Monday. Spotty showers look to return to the forecast on Tuesday and our sights are set on the mid-point of next week as another active system could bring a round of strong thunderstorms to East Texas. Nothing set in stone for now but be sure to check in for more updates further down the road. Enjoy the sunshine while it is here friends!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.