Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for the city of Cushing

Boil Water
Boil Water(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Cushing.

The notice said due to severe weather on Mar. 21 and 22, Cushing experienced damages causing low distribution pressures, line breaks and water outages.

The city’s public water system is notifying all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Source: Gray News Media
Gas leak reported near SH 94 in Angelina County
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
East Texan has front-row seat to St. Peter’s Cinderella story
East Texan has front-row seat to St. Peter's Cinderella story
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Pictured are Kevin Martinez-Castrejon and Eric Soto. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Nacogdoches traffic stop yields 2 arrests, 2 stolen guns