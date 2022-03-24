Crockett community members team up, gather supplies for displaced families

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Destruction, like what’s been seen this week, often brings out the good in people.

Longtime Crockett resident Jessica James said she is thankful she can help her community in times of hardship. She said it’s in times like these that she feels a personal responsibility as a resident of Crockett to give back.

James spent the afternoon gathering supplies for the families misplaced due to the tornado that touched down Monday night. She offered some words of encouragement to those affected by the storm.

“Don’t lose hope. Don’t lose heart. We are in this together, because we are better together, and we will recover, we will rebuild,” James said. “Notice I didn’t say “I,” I said we because two heads are better than one, and it takes all of us to come together to support each other to get where we need to be.”

If you want to help, volunteers are requesting water and toiletry items and you can drop those times off at the Crockett Civic Center, Mimsy’s BBQ, Kiesha’s Cafe, or Betty Boop’s diner.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.