Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crockett community members team up, gather supplies for displaced families

Longtime Crockett resident Jessica James said she is thankful she can help her community in times of hardship.
By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Destruction, like what’s been seen this week, often brings out the good in people.

Longtime Crockett resident Jessica James said she is thankful she can help her community in times of hardship. She said it’s in times like these that she feels a personal responsibility as a resident of Crockett to give back.

James spent the afternoon gathering supplies for the families misplaced due to the tornado that touched down Monday night. She offered some words of encouragement to those affected by the storm.

“Don’t lose hope. Don’t lose heart. We are in this together, because we are better together, and we will recover, we will rebuild,” James said. “Notice I didn’t say “I,” I said we because two heads are better than one, and it takes all of us to come together to support each other to get where we need to be.”

If you want to help, volunteers are requesting water and toiletry items and you can drop those times off at the Crockett Civic Center, Mimsy’s BBQ, Kiesha’s Cafe, or Betty Boop’s diner.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

KLTV's Willie Downs spoke with volunteers who helped organize supplies and prepare meals for...
Rusk County volunteers prep meals, organize supplies for storm victims
A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday...
97-year-old Panola County man survives tornado hitting home
No homes were damaged in Harrison County following Monday's tornado.
Tornado cuts six-mile swath of trees, but no homes damaged in Harrison County
FM 1649 Damaged Homes
East Texas church assisting with disaster recovery after Upshur County tornado
TEXAS BAPTIST MEN
East Texans provide “help, hope, healing” to tornado survivors