East Texan has front-row seat to St. Peter’s Cinderella story

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll native Doug Waters never could have imagined last November what was on the horizon for his life when he took a job with St. Peter’s University.

Doug took a job as an assistant athletic director of strategic communications at the school after he moved to New York City with his wife for her career. His main jobs are to handle media requests for men’s basketball, posts to the program’s social media accounts and provide game notes to broadcasters.

The job hit a whole new level last week when St. Peter’s became the 10th 15-seed to beat a 2-seed in the opening round. SPU beat blue-blood Kentucky 85-79 in overtime.

“As soon as the game was over, my phone blew up,” Waters said. I had at least 100 message.s and half were from family and friends saying congratulations and the other half were from the media.”

The media attention only grew after the Peacocks beat Murrary State in the second round, making the program just one of 16 left playing and the last true Cinderella story. Coach Shaheen Holoway has been on almost all the major sports TV shows and radio programs hyping up what his team has done.

Doug Edert signed an NLI deal with Buffalo Wild Wings. The requests have been constantly pouring in, and Waters is trying to help accommodate as many as possible He admitted that some are denied.

“It is crazy because we go through the entire year, and we had a couple of different reporters who would report on us It was never really a big deal in terms of a lot of coverage,” Waters said. “Then we beat Kentucky, and everyone wants to talk to us and interview us. To be one of the teams and the team everyone is talking about is insane. I don’t think I have fully processed what is going on here. It might take until we are done at the beginning of late April to process that and realize what the heck has happened.”

Being at a small school, Waters is also in charge of the softball and volleyball programs. He has left that work for now to student assistants but will get on those duties as soon as this magical ride is over. Waters admits it would be nice to keep it going through early April.

