First Alert: Basking in sunshine as temperatures gradually warm-up by this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather. The storm track will also shift north of our region, giving us a much-needed break from any threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

With offshore winds coming in from the west and northwest through tomorrow, we will have chilly mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons with highs in the 70′s. We will eventually see temperatures rebound into the 80′s by this weekend as the return of southerly winds will lead to these warmer temperatures.

The winds will eventually shift back to the south, but not until Saturday. Once that happens, it will become breezy, again, as temperatures climb into the 80′s with humidity levels returning as well.

Our next spring storm system and chance for rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture by next Wednesday. This will provide us with a likely chance of some brief, heavy rainfall and some stronger thunderstorms. There could be some severe weather, too, but we will not know those finer details until this weekend or early next week.

Until then, enjoy this nice stretch of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the days ahead.

