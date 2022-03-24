Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches traffic stop yields 2 arrests, 2 stolen guns

Pictured are Kevin Martinez-Castrejon and Eric Soto. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Pictured are Kevin Martinez-Castrejon and Eric Soto. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After Nacogdoches police officers responded to a disturbance on Woden Road, early Thursday morning, a traffic stop resulted in the arrests of two men, the recovery of two stolen guns, and the seizure of marijuana.

Kevin Martinez-Castrejon, and Eric Soto, both 24, and from Nacogdoches, are still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail. Martinez-Castrejon was charged with theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify as a fugitive. two counts of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of assault-family violence by contact, driving while intoxicated, and a parole warrant. Soto was charged with theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

No bond amounts have been set for either man’s charges.

According to a press release. NPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Woden Road at about 3:09 a.m. Thursday. Before officers got there, the people involved left in two separate vehicles. Later, officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description of one of the vehicles that left the scene of the disturbance. Its occupants were identified as Martinez-Castrejon and Soto.

The NPD officers did a probable cause search of the vehicle and found two guns and marijuana. The guns had been reported as stolen from Stafford and Angelina County, the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Source: Gray News Media
Gas leak reported near SH 94 in Angelina County
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
East Texan has front-row seat to St. Peter’s Cinderella story
East Texan has front-row seat to St. Peter's Cinderella story
Boil Water
Boil water notice issued for the city of Cushing
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia