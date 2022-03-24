Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack

Deputies announced the charges on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies announced they arrested an owner of three dogs after investigators said his animals left a woman without both her arms in an attack.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Minor is facing multiple charges as a result of the attack, which put Kyleen Waltman in the hospital.

Justin Minor
Justin Minor(Abbeville Co. Sheriff's Office)

Waltman’s family told WHNS she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened on Monday.

Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from the victim to stop them from mauling her further.

Not only were Waltman’s arms amputated, but she also had to have a portion of her colon removed. Her family said Waltman’s esophagus may have to be removed as well.

Waltman’s sister Shenna Green said Waltman is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

“She just found out she’s a grandma, and she can’t even hold the grandbaby,” Green said. “That’s going to be devastating.”

Kyleen Waltman
Kyleen Waltman(Provided by family)

The family has set up an online fundraiser for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. She was listed as stable at the hospital as of Wednesday, according to family members.

Minor appeared in court on Thursday, and his bond was set at $15,000. He is accused of owning animals that injure a human, having a dangerous animal unrestrained beyond premises and a rabies control chapter violation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

