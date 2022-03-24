Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Virginia say seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is believed to be a prescription medication.

Police said a mother dropped off her three children at a home along South 16th Avenue in Hopewell, Virginia, and that four children were already at the house.

Officials said the mother left the home to go to a nearby store, leaving the children essentially unsupervised, WWBT reports.

The Hopewell Fire Department was called to the home around 4:30 p.m., where crews found four children breathing but unresponsive. Their ages were 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Police said there were seven children total in the home, all of which had taken what they suspected to be a prescription medication. All of them were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the children aged 1, 2 and 3 are in critical condition, but the other four are expected to be OK.

A search warrant was conducted, and police said they removed the prescription drugs similar to what the children may have taken.

According to police, it is believed that one of the older children, possibly around 7 years old, found the drugs and gave them to the younger kids.

Police continue to investigate.

