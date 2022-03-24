Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Mansfield

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for whoever abandoned a baby in Mansfield.

Troopers said that on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., they received a 911 call from a woman who said an unknown man placed an infant on the hood of her parked car on Pleasant Valley Road.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release. “The infant was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later determined to be a 28-30 week old premature newborn.”

Troopers said the baby was listed in stable condition at last check.

Hogan said state police’s Eastern District Major Crime responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

“The male was described as Hispanic, heavy set with short black hair, wearing a black long sleeved t-shirt and black jogger style pants,” troopers said.

Anyone who has information on the man’s identity, whereabouts, or vehicle is asked to contact Det. Matthew Hogan at 860-896-3236

