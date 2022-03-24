Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Stroke risk factors increasing among young people, doctors warn

Strokes in young people are increasing, with adults as young as in their 20s are at risk. (Source: WAVE)
By Maira Ansari and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Doctors are getting the word out that strokes are not something that just affects older adults.

Strokes in young people are increasing, with adults as young as in their 20s being at risk, according to health care professionals.

Norton Healthcare in Kentucky reports younger people are currently having risk factors for strokes that were previously associated with the older population, such as obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes and sleep apnea.

Women on birth control who smoke and experience migraines with aura are at a high risk as well, reported by WAVE.

Dr. Bryan Eckerle, a stroke neurologist from the Norton Neuroscience Institute, said if you think you or someone you know is having a stroke, get help immediately and call 911 and go to the hospital in an ambulance.

“One of the real tragic ironies of a stroke is that it’s usually not painful,” Eckerle said. “People with heart attacks have chest pain and difficulty breathing and get medical attention. Strokes are often painless, sometimes get ignored, written off, or people think it will pass on its own.”

Doctors also shared the following acronym “BE FAST,” highlighting symptoms of a stroke:

  • Balance — loss of balance, coordination, or dizziness
  • Eyes — having trouble seeing or change in vision in one or both eyes
  • Face — uneven smile or face looks uneven, droopy or is numb
  • Arms — one arm drops when raising both arms; numbness or weakness in one arm
  • Speech — trouble speaking; slurred or difficult speech
  • Time — note the time when symptoms start: Time lost equals brain lost.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Latest News

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication
KLTV's Willie Downs spoke with volunteers who helped organize supplies and prepare meals for...
Rusk County volunteers prep meals, organize supplies for storm victims