Thursday’s Weather: Breezy at times today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cool start with a few places dropping into the upper 30s.  Expect another day with lots of sunshine.  Winds will be lighter today, but still could gust up to 12 to 15 mph at times.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 60s.  More sunshine and even warmer temperatures to end the work week.  Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70s and will warm into the lower 80s by the end of the weekend.  Clouds gradually begin to increase early next week with another chance for thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

