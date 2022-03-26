Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide

(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies got a call at around 4:30 p.m. in Marietta, Texas for a welfare check on Stevens Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a 46-year-old woman had been shot by her 15-year-old son, before he then shot himself.

Details on the incident are slim at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

