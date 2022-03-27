Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection to allegations that she intentionally struck another person with her vehicle in the 700 block of Clingman Street Saturday evening.

Ashton Paiton Solly, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, the incident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the media report stated.

