Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s. Much like yesterday, it will be a beautiful, warm afternoon, but breezy at times. The continuing dry and windy conditions will keep our Fire Danger Risk in the Moderate and High categories for today, I continue to recommend against outdoor burning for the time being. This evening, mostly clear skies, and temperatures in the 70s. Overnight we drop into the upper 50s for lows and could again see some morning fog in spots. Tomorrow, partly cloudy and still warm.

We’ll keep highs in the 80s through Tuesday, then our next cold front and storm system move through on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of East Texas in their Day 3 and Day 4 outlooks for severe weather, but due to the timing of this system, the severe weather threat looks relatively low for East Texas. This system will be moving through during the morning and early afternoon hours on Wednesday, this will help to limit the severe potential. That said, there is still a possibility we could see a few isolated strong to severe storms.

Beyond Wednesday, we’ve got another chance for rain and a cold front that move through to start next weekend. Highs for next Saturday will be in the low 70s, and there is currently a chance for rain. We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out as we are still a week away, but something to keep in mind if you’re putting off any outdoor projects for next weekend. For now, enjoy the sunshine and this beautiful Sunday. Have a great week.

