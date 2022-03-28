Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Boy with autism denied flight over mask issues, family says

The family says a gate attendant wouldn't allow the 8-year-old to board the flight, due to fears he wouldn't keep his mask on. (WDJT, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WDJT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WDJT) - A Wisconsin family says their vacation was ruined when a Southwest Airlines gate attendant wouldn’t let their 8-year-old son, who has autism, aboard the flight.

It wasn’t the vacation Megan Kitze-Ward had planned for. The mother took to Facebook Live from her hotel room Tuesday night in the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana. She recapped the nightmare travel experience that left her husband, Matt, and 8-year-old son, Max, behind.

“I’m here without my buddy, both my buddies,” Kitze-Ward said in the video.

Max is diagnosed with autism and, according to his doctor, can have difficulties wearing a mask. When the family arrived at their airport gate Tuesday morning at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, he didn’t have a mask on.

Federal law requires anyone over the age of two to wear a mask when on an airplane.

The family showed a Southwest gate attendant a note from Max’s doctor.

According to its website, Southwest can consider exemptions for people with disabilities but must have a letter from the passenger’s doctor and a form filled out on the Southwest website at least a week in advance, a requirement of which the family was not aware.

When they realized Max wouldn’t get a mask exemption, the family offered to have him put his mask on, but Kitze-Ward says the gate attendant was concerned he wouldn’t keep it on during the flight.

“And all she kept saying to me was, ‘I know autism, and I can’t guarantee that you’re going to be keeping that mask on him,’” Kitze-Ward said.

The family said the decision was made after Max wore his mask for at least 45 minutes.

Kitze-Ward and her daughter boarded their flight, but they had to leave her husband and son behind. The family vacation would have been their first in three years.

Frustrated, Kitze-Ward is calling what happened discrimination against her son for his disability.

“I want this to never happen to another family again,” she said.

Southwest has since given a full refund to the family. The airline hopes they will get another shot at the vacation that was taken from them. It is also conducting an internal review of what happened.

Copyright 2022 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday Early Morning through Noon
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday early morning through noon
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest motorcyclist who allegedly led law enforcement on chase in Jasper County
First Alert Traffic
Nacogdoches traffic to be detoured due to overhead bridge construction

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital as talks progress
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
New York AG asks appeals court to enforce Trump subpoena
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Man who waved Confederate flag pleads guilty in Capitol riot