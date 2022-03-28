Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: Warm and windy with increasing clouds before mid-week storms return to east Texas

Weather Where You Live
It will be warm and windy with increasing clouds before mid-week spring storms return to the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the return of southerly winds, we have seen the return of a few of those fair weather, cumulus clouds dotting our landscape. 

The southerly breezes will lead to increasing clouds overnight.  This means it will not be as chilly as recent nights as lows only drop into the middle 60′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and windy with highs in the middle 80′s.  South winds will be blowing in at 15 to 20 mph, with occasional wind gusts around 30 mph throughout the day. 

Our next spring storm system and chance for rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture on Wednesday morning.  This will provide us with a likely chance of some brief, heavy rainfall and some stronger thunderstorms.

We do have a low-end risk for severe weather on Wednesday morning, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.  Although a brief tornado spin-up is possible, our setup for this mid-week system is not the same as last week’s severe weather outbreak. 

Nevertheless, since we have this low-risk for severe weather still in place for most of Deep East Texas, we have decided to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday morning to account for the high threat of disruptive weather across east Texas. 

Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, our rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half inch.

Skies will clear out by Wednesday afternoon as the storm system exits stage left and those thunderstorms move east into Louisiana and Mississippi. 

Once our skies clear out, we will keep the windy conditions in place as westerly winds usher in drier and cooler air to the Piney Woods.

This will lead to a few chilly mornings with wake-up temperatures in the 40′s giving way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies with highs in the 70′s for Thursday and Friday.

A weaker disturbance will lead to a few clouds and a very slim rain chance for Friday night and early Saturday before more cool breezes keep the seasonal, spring weather going into this first weekend in April.

