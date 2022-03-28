First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday early morning through noon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - As our next cold front approaches East Texas tomorrow, there is a chance for strong/severe thunderstorms to move through once again.

This Severe Weather Threat is NOT like it was last Monday night, however, we could see an isolated tornado or two in East Texas, but NOT like last Monday.

Most of East Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15% chance for significant Severe Weather. Last Monday, we were under a 30-45% chance for that same.

Starting shortly after midnight, a few strong/severe storms are expected to move into the NW sections of East Texas, moving Eastward throughout the morning hours and then finally moving out of the area around Noon on Wednesday. The Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas should see these storms around sunrise, and the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area near the 9 AM hour. The storms should exit the SE sections of East Texas/Eastern sections of Deep East Texas shortly after the noon hour.

The greatest threat appears to be strong thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph. Frequent lightning/thunder is possible as well, if not likely. Some hail near 1″ in diameter is possible in the stronger storms as they move through. The rainfall totals are expected to be from .75″ to 1.00″ or slightly higher in the strongest storms, so the Flash Flooding risk is very low.

The most violent storms are expected to our East...in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama during the day tomorrow. Please remain Weather Alert...we certainly will be...and stay with the KLTV Weather App and KLTV online and on-air to get the most important information that you will need to stay safe.

