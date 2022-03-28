Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD ‘pre-K experience’ events designed to boost low enrollment

By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD is hosting their Pre-K experience event Tuesday to highlight the Pre-K programs at Garrett and Hackney elementary school.

The event will give adults a chance to experience the life of a Pre-K student.

Principal Cherree Hall at Garrett Primary said she hopes the event will increase enrollment. She said Pre-K enrollment dropped significantly over the last few years due to COVID-19.

“We currently have approximately 270 students on campus, and before COVID we had about 380. We were pushing really close to 400 student population,” Hall said.

Rhayne Oliphant is currently enrolled at Garrett as a Pre-K student, and is happy not to be one of those missing out on the fun.

“I love school because I read and I do my numbers and my ABC’s and my 123′s and I do recess and I go to music and I go to PE.”

The Pre-K experience event will run Tuesday at Garrett Elementary School from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m .

