Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the low to mid 80s. This evening, 70s, with overnight lows in the low 60s. Our temperature trend over the weekend and next few days has featured above normal temperatures, we should be in the low 70s for highs right now. We’ll keep the 80s around through tomorrow, but our next front and storm system arrive on Wednesday morning.

A low pressure system off the west coast will move into the Southern Plains by Wednesday morning. This system will drive showers and storms into East Texas during the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, with the main threat being wind. An isolated tornado is not out of the realm of possibility, but again, wind is the main threat. Once the storms and front move through, sunshine will return by Wednesday evening. We’ll be looking at cooler temperatures for Thursday and next weekend, with highs only in the 60s and 70s. In addition to Wednesday’s rain chances, we’ve also included low rain chances for next Friday, and will likely add more for early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
No major injuries in Hemphill school bus wreck
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-30-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-30-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-30-22
Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day in place for Wednesday morning as a line of strong storms come calling
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast