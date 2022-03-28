Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the low to mid 80s. This evening, 70s, with overnight lows in the low 60s. Our temperature trend over the weekend and next few days has featured above normal temperatures, we should be in the low 70s for highs right now. We’ll keep the 80s around through tomorrow, but our next front and storm system arrive on Wednesday morning.

A low pressure system off the west coast will move into the Southern Plains by Wednesday morning. This system will drive showers and storms into East Texas during the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, with the main threat being wind. An isolated tornado is not out of the realm of possibility, but again, wind is the main threat. Once the storms and front move through, sunshine will return by Wednesday evening. We’ll be looking at cooler temperatures for Thursday and next weekend, with highs only in the 60s and 70s. In addition to Wednesday’s rain chances, we’ve also included low rain chances for next Friday, and will likely add more for early next week.

