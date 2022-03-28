Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few clouds are rolling in and a little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning.  Even if you start out with clouds, more sunshine is expected through the afternoon with warm temperatures and breezy south winds.  Expect clouds to increase tomorrow, but it will still be warm and breezy.  Then, Wednesday brings our next First Alert Weather Day.  Thunderstorms are expected to move into East Texas before daybreak Wednesday and those storms could be strong to severe.  Damaging winds and small hail along with an isolated tornado are possible in the first half of the day Wednesday.  Rain ends by Wednesday afternoon with some clearing skies.  Sunshine returns for the end of the work week.

