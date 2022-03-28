Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful, warm, and sunny day across our lovely section of the Lone Star State. Some patchy dense fog will be possible early tomorrow morning, so give yourself some extra time if you have to hit the road early. The next work week will start off warm and mostly sunny as highs warm into the lower to middle 80s for most East Texans, and winds will be strong at times ranging from 10 to 20+ mph for both Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm system is expected to arrive early on Wednesday, with a weak pacific cold front helping a line of showers and storms to develop to our west and then drive through East Texas during the first half of the day. A few of these storms could be strong to potentially severe, with isolated damaging winds and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters possible at times. Heavy rainfall will be likely as well, which will be highly disruptive to the morning commute. We will be watching this set up closely and will keep you updated with the latest. Skies mostly clear out on Thursday as we drop down to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Friday remains sunny and dry, and another round of scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower will try to move in next weekend.

