Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Variety correspondent says Will Smith slap ‘not staged whatsoever’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Senior correspondent at Variety, Elizabeth Wagmeister joined East Texas Now to share the background story of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Will Smith’s reaction to a joke about his wife eclipsed the award winners, speeches, and live performances.

Wagmeister said at the time when Smith hit Chris Rock people in the audience were unsure if the altercation was staged, but she said it was “not staged whatsoever”.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
No major injuries in Hemphill school bus wreck
Pictured is Ashton Solly after an arrest in June of 2020. (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

Latest News

Texas A&M study finds about one-third of adults 18-64 put off medical care during early...
Texas A&M study finds about one-third of adults 18-64 put off medical care during early pandemic
“It’s very sentimental for us as Ukrainian’s since the war is happening, and this country where...
Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night
Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary
Lufkin Memorial VFW Post 1836 and Auxiliary and The Lufkin Chamber of Commerce held balloon...
VFW Post 1836, Auxiliary host Vietnam War Veterans balloon release
Professor Dickey teaches
All Saints Episcopal School’s Learning Farm hold Spring planting day