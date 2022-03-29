Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AC ends 4-game skid with big win over Dallas Mountain View

Angelina College pitcher Seth Schneider delivers to the plate during Monday’s game against Mountain View College. Schneider was one of seven AC pitchers to hold the Lions to no earned runs in the Roadrunners’ 13-3 win at Poland Stadium. (Zoey Kelley/AC Athletics photo)(AC Athletics)
By Gary Stallard
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the second time this season, Angelina College’s Jalen Freeman posted a four-RBI game, and seven AC pitchers combined to hold Dallas College-Mountain View to no earned runs in the Roadrunners’ 13-3 win on Monday.

The Roadrunner pitching staff teamed up to strike out 10 Lion hitters, with Jaxon Hanson striking out three in two innings and Kaden Reep striking out a pair in a key sixth-inning situation. Reep entered the inning with one out and the bases full of Lions and proceed to strike out the next two hitters to end the inning.

Freeman doubled home two runs in the fifth inning, then tripled home two more scores in the sixth. MaCrae Kendrick added a solo homer in the same inning. Kendrick, Mario Mendoza, Jr. and Madison Swidersky each drove in two runs.

AC will travel to Carthage to face Panola College on Wednesday. First pitch for the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

